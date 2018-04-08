Many people tend to be drawn to the obvious. Indirectly, that fact is related to the hesitancy of thinking "outside the box." We like our routines and we often avoid change, a habit that makes us predictable. Predictability has its advantages, but there also are some negative aspects of a banal life.
When my wife and I consider dining out for a meal, certain palpable choices of restaurants come to mind. Occasionally we will opt for something outside our normal, but mostly we are destined to one of only a handful of preferences. We choose to remain inside the box.
Choosing the obvious makes thinking much less demanding. Years ago when I was teaching a youth Sunday School class, some of the students gradually developed a system of answering questions in class. They each had one answer they always gave, no matter the question. Collectively, their answers were Jesus, read the Bible, pray, and go to church. It became quite comical, yet it is amazing how often one of those answers seemed to be appropriate!
Well, I would like to make a stand for obscurity. Typically, when I do not have a 'dog in the hunt,' I pull for the underdog. I like what many sports fans call a "Cinderella story." I am reminded of a fun quote from the great Yogi Berra: "Nobody goes there anymore. It's too crowded."
I have a few favorite authors in the genre of Christian faith, and most of them would not be quickly noticed on the shelves of your local Christian bookstore. The more popular published writers have found their way to the fronts of the stores and to the selves on the aisle for good reason and I do not mean to take away from their distinctive insights and writing abilities.
What I am saying is that going no farther than the best sellers table causes the reader to miss out on written treasures that hide on the less prominent shelves of the store. Recently I was reflecting on how I came upon one of my absolute favorite writers. It began by reading one paragraph he wrote, appearing in a devotional-type book which includes many authors.
Intrigued and inspired, I sought to purchase one of his books. As it turned out, the specific title in question was out of print and, thus, cost a bit more than I expected to spend, especially on a book about which I had so little knowledge. Happily, it is now among my top five favorite books. It does not 'rest' on my shelf, because I turn to it often, and I now own five different titles from that author.
What seems to be an unlikely choice may very well become a hidden treasure. We could list pages of 'unlikely' success stories whose rise to the top began with someone taking a chance. Whether it is an out-of-the-way venture, a lowly looking restaurant, a book on the bargain shelf, or a person who appears unseemly, open-minded consideration could lead to a gem that significantly enhance one's life. Maybe this is a good day for you to take a chance outside your normal.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
