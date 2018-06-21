Rogers: Women show biggest rise in suicide

On June 5, the Douglas County Sentinel published a column I wrote about suicide. Just one day after my article ran, Kate Spade was found dead from a reported suicide.
The most successful female designer of women's apparel made that permanent decision. With millions in her pockets, it still wasn't enough to save her life. In the June 14 edition of the AJC, the CDC reported, and I quote, "Women show biggest rise in suicide." In Georgia, the rate increased by 30 percent from 1999 to 2016.
Nationally, and it scares me to say, that same rate increased by 50 percent. Hold on for just one moment; the rate of increase for white women increased by 60 percent. The question I have for you is how long will it be before you become personally acquainted with suicide?
There was a time, and it hasn't been long ago, when this one topic was taboo. The thought process was, if you talk about suicide, you will implant the idea in someone's head and the numbers will just increase. I submit to you, and the most knowledgeable suicide experts in the world agree, that talking about suicide will relieve the anxiety, allow adequate time for intervention and save lives.
While silence has prevailed, your family, neighbors and friends have been taking their own lives at a rate of 123 daily. That's correct, 123 people die by their own hands each and every day. A total of 44,895 men, women, boys and girls make the forever decision annually that this life is not worth living.
Take out the calculator, do the math, and hopefully you will realize that something must be done. It is only a matter of time before you too will be affected. The tragedy concerning suicide is two-fold. First, you have the number 10 leading cause of death increasing exponentially, then secondly people still have the archaic idea that we must keep this information in the closet. Oh, by the way, Kate Spade was found hanging dead in her closet. Quite a parallel! Ask the question again: How long will it be before I personally experience a tragedy? At the going rate, not long enough!
For a moment let's talk above those who have the least coping skills. Let's talk about the ones who choose to die impulsively, not taking the time to adequately think it through. Girls ages 10-14 from 1999-2014 chose to end their lives at a staggering rate indicative of a 200 percent increase. The rate of increase for boys is not as high, comparing 200 percent to 37 percent. But don't get too excited, these figures are the rates of increase, not the actual rate itself.
Males, young and old, still commit suicide at rates higher than those of females. The increase in suicides among children and teens highlight the complexity of issues they face, namely the rise and influence of social media, cyber bullying, and the potential infectious nature of suicide. Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat are the dominant social media channels for teens, and these sites are where children can be victims of bullying.
Just three days later, another celebrity, Anthony Bourdain, chef, writer, story teller and television host made the same decision. While equally tragic, society seems to accept suicides by males while totally rejecting the same action by their female counterparts. Suicide is no respecter of persons.
From 7 years old and up, there are recorded suicides. Everyone has their own opinions, I am not excluded, however I am in that camp that believes suicides can be prevented. But it takes someone courageous enough to ask the suicide question, "You know, when some people are as troubled as you seem to be, they are thinking about killing themselves, I wonder if you are feeling that way also?" Trust me, if the idea comes into your head that someone might be considering suicide, that same thought is in their head. Then, be willing to (take) them to the appropriate people who can provide that help.
My last article described the suicide prevention course "QPR, Ask a Question, Save a Life." Simply stated the course includes the causes, the warning signs, what to do when you encounter someone in a suicidal crisis and resources. I offered to present QPR to any group of any size at any time. It only takes 1 ½ hours to present and the good news, there are no costs. The bad news, no one cared, no one called. I would like to name names but will refrain for now. Shame on all of you who claim you have a caring heart, but would not devote this minimal amount of time to save the life of that friend, family member, or co-worker etc.
Don't let the stigma of suicide cause you, your family, your friends, your co-workers be the next to experience the pain that never stops. My prayer is you don't experience this pain the way I did. The opportunity is yours. All that is required is the location and those interested in saving lives.
Wayne Rogers is a Douglas County resident.
