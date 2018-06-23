Congratulations to newly appointed district attorney
To the Editor:
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to Douglas Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Ryan R. Leonard of Douglasville on his appointment by Gov. Nathan Deal to serve as the circuit's district attorney.
As district attorney, Mr. Leonard will benefit from his 15 years of experience in the legal profession, including 12 years with the Douglas Circuit District Attorney's Office and the past four years as chief assistant district attorney. He also serves on the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia.
Georgia's district attorneys fulfill an important responsibility in our criminal courts. We wish Mr. Leonard well in this new capacity of leadership in the justice system.
Kenneth B. Hodges III
President, State Bar of Georgia
