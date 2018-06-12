Democratic group stands with coroner
The Democratic Women's Council of Douglas County stands against the attacks on Coroner Renee Godwin and believe that they are politically motivated, mean-spirited and unfounded, as witnessed by the testimony given at the May 15, 2018 and June 4, 2018 Commissioners' meetings. Stalking and filming Coroner Godwin; accusing her of fraud and demanding the District Attorney conduct criminal investigation into her activities; trying to micromanage her efforts to upgrade a department that has been mismanaged under the previous coroner of 24 years and cause division among county government officials.
Previously, the Board of Commissioners didn't look line by line at the coroner's budget, now one of the commissioners is doing it constantly without considering the explanation that Coroner Godwin is upgrading the place and creating a more professional work environment; i.e., instead of transporting bodies in the personal vehicles of deputies, she has acquired working county vans that are used at the scene to properly handle the deceased; Coroner Godwin is now paying her deputies the going state rate for picking up bodies, which the previous coroner paid them less than the standard rate; she has purchased a cooler for on-premise storage of the remains instead of paying a funeral home to store them. These are needed upgrades to this department and should be commended.
The office of the coroner is now subject to scrutiny that other departments are not and has become a personal project of Commissioner Ann Guider Jones to discredit the coroner. It is really disturbing to see Commissioner Guider devote so much time to hurling insults of "Unethical or Illegal" behavior towards Coroner Godwin, even going as far to try and discredit the Deputies and Administrator past jobs and involvements. The time she has taken to "Research information given to her by other citizens", is the same amount of time she could have taken to research the prior coroner's improprieties.
We, the members of the Douglas County Democratic Women's Council, demand that the public and private harassment of Coroner Renee Godwin cease immediately. We also request that the DA's office investigation include the previous Coroner Randy Daniel's mishandling of state funds and payments to deputy coroners, use of third party contractors without the approval of the Board of Commissioners, and the whereabouts of missing files and computer equipment.
Ingrid Landis-Davis
Douglasville
