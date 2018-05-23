I recently sent the Mayor and members of the Douglasville City Council the city's official public record documentation clearly showing since Dec. 18, 2017, Councilman Mike Miller has been voting in favor of the "Moratorium on accepting applications for (a) rezoning to IH Heavy Industrial, and (b) future land use map amendments seeking Heavy Industrial use, and (c) special land use permits for property currently zoned Heavy Industrial, as well as voting on April 2, 2018 in favor of referring the proposed ordinance to enact section 3.04 of the Zoning Ordinance to impose restrictions on special land use in the IH Heavy Industrial District, to amend subsection 5.06.02 to provide additional standards for considerations of special land use permits; to amend table 2-1 of section 2.05 of said Ordinance to revise permitted and special uses for certain principle uses, and to omit certain uses from that chart; to reword the title for Article III, Division 2 and to assign section 3.61 to that Division; to enact section 3.53 requiring a distance of 3000 feet between lots used for quarries and mining."
As you know, the Douglasville City Council voted unanimously (including Mr. Miller) to refer these proposed Zoning Ordinance changes and amendments on April 2, 2018 to the City of Douglasville's Zoning Board as a request for adoption despite Mike Miller's misleading statements during the City Council Legislative Work Session on May 17, 2018 and his attack on Douglas County citizen, Mr. Curtis Shipley.
In my opinion, Mr. Miller deliberately tried to confuse, mislead, and misinform the Mayor and City Council in order to create a favorable environment for the applicant, Mr. Bart Boyd. Councilman Mike Miller has lost his objectivity regarding any matters directly or indirectly affecting this applicant. He should have recused himself from voting on any and all of these matters before the City Council in their Regular Voting Meeting on Monday May 21, 2018 and should recuse himself from voting in the future on all related matters. He is clearly advocating for the applicant of the proposed rock quarry and portable rock crushing plant and against the Constitutional rights of the citizens of Douglasville and Douglas County.
Sincerely,
Beth Robinson Johnson
Douglasville
