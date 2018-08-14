Milestones story focused on the wrong outcome
The article in the Aug. 11 edition of the Sentinel on the 2018 Milestones exam results was focused on the wrong outcome: the percentage of exams scoring "Developing Learner and Above." Developing Learner means that a child has only learned some of the curriculum, and by the end of the school year is not on grade level for that subject. Should we be highlighting, then, as an accomplishment how many of our children are behind academically?
The focus instead should be on "Proficient Learner and Above." Complete proficiency in the curriculum is the goal of any course, and is the level that indicates a child is on track for college readiness. Those numbers give the public a more reliable picture of whether the schools are succeeding in what it is they claim to be about: preparing our children for college AND career.
Why then does the school system not focus on these in their own communication with the public? The answer is simple: the numbers look much worse! Altogether, only about 38 percent of their students' exams score at this level in Elementary and Middle School, with no subjects over 50 percent. In high school, the rates in the eight subjects range from 21 to 50 percent. Altogether, the results are largely worse compared to the state: in 20 of the 24 total Milestones exams DCSS had lower proficiency rates.
In 2018, 21 percent of our students were proficient in Geometry. This means that about 80 percent of our current juniors are not on track to be ready for college math! Forty-two percent of our students were proficient in American Literature. Thus, close to 60 percent of our current seniors are not likely to prepared for college reading!
The school system does not want the public to focus on the reality that most of its graduates are not prepared for college. But until actually being good takes precedence over looking good, our schools will only continue to wallow in mediocrity and fall short of their stated goal in the lives of the majority of their students. Let's stop celebrating mediocrity in our school system.
Jeremy Noonan
Douglasville
