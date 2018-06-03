Mrs. Reba Grace Driskell Smith, 82, of Lithia Springs, died Friday, June 1, 2018.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Monday, June 4, 2018 from 12-2 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Monday, June 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. A reception immediately followed the interment at 30 Creekside Overlook, Hiram, GA 30141.
