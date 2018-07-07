Aaron Reddick signs with Auburn-Montgomery in basketball

The last two seasons, Aaron Reddick established himself as a top defender on the junior college level.
As a two-year starter, the former New Manchester High player was one of the top rebounder in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association at East Georgia State Collge.
Reddick is hoping to do the same on the next level after signing with Auburn University-Montgomery last week.
“It is a great opportunity and I’m very excited about the chance to play on the next level,” Reddick said.
The 6-foot-6 forward led the GCAA in rebounding at 10.4 per game to go with a 10.1 scoring average. His 61 blocked shots ranked third among the conference leaders.
In helping the Bobcats to a 13-15 record and fifth place finish in the conference, Reddick started 27 of the 28 games he played in. He averaged 21 minutes per game and shot 48 percent from field goal range.
Reddick averaged a double-double to improve his performance from his freshman season at the Swainsboro school.
As a freshman, he averaged 6.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while starting 18 of the 29 games he played in during the 2016-17 season.
“I worked really hard each day to get better,” Reddick said. “I put time in the weight room to get stronger so I could help my team. I felt that I had a good career at East Georgia.”
Reddick is finishing up his last class at East Georgia State before graduating with his associate degree in communications.
“Aaron will be missed,” East Georgia State coach Leroy Jordan said. “I’m so proud to have coached a talented young man like him. We wish him well as he moves on to his next college.”
Auburn-Montgomery plays in the Gulf South Conference, which also included West Georgia. The Warhawks went 9-19 last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.