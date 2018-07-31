For the first time in 19 years there was a new skipper leading the first practice at Chapel Hill High.
With longtime coach Mickey Harper now at Bremen, Adam Graham stepped on the diamond Monday morning to address the team before its first official day of practice.
Graham was named head coach in April after Harper, who started the program in 1999 left for his new job.
It was an exciting moment for Graham and the team as they went through a two hour workout in preparation for next week’s season-opener against South Paulding.
“It was an exciting moment for me as I try to fill the shoes left by coach Harper,” Graham said. “Coach Harper has been a mentor to me and it is a big honor. At the end of the day it has to be softball as usual.”
Graham takes over a program that is three season’s removed from a state title and has won five straight region titles.
The players say that Graham and Harper have a similar style which will make it much easier to adapt.
“He is kind of like coach Harper but he has brought some different things to the team,” senior outfielder/infielder Ivory Jones said. “Coach Graham is big on communication. We have to talk a lot on the field.”
Graham said he liked the first day of practice.
“I’m really excited about this group,” he said. “You could hear a lot of chatter out their. It was sort of like a good family vibe. You can tell the players really like each other and want to win.”
Three starters were missing from practice as they were still involved in travel ball and college visits.
Graham said getting the players on the same page in a short span will be a challenge but said he has a coachable group.
“Many are coming off summer ball and that helps,” Graham said. “The thing is for them to learn the way we will communicate certain things. I’m hopeful they can pick that up as we prepare for our first game.”
There are about five players remaining from the 2015 state championship season, and they are being counted on for leadership.
“Our goal is to get back to the championship game,” senior Isis Taylor said. “We try not to focus on the pressure of it. We have a good group and I’m sure we will find a way to win.”
