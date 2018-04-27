A pair of one-point wins has both Alexander soccer teams in the second round of the playoffs.
Alexander girl’s team defeated Sequoyah 1-0 in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs. The following night, the boy’s team travelled to Marietta to upend Sprayberry 3-2.
“I felt this was the most prepared that we had been for a playoff game,” Alexander girl’s coach Justin Fitzgerald said. “I think winning this game has given us a ton of confidence. I think the confidence has been building over the last few matches.”
The game’s lone goal was scored by KP Hambrick from an assist from Ally Singleton. It was Hambrick’s 21st goal of the season.
Defensively, sophomore goalie Marianna Neau had nine saves for 121 on the season.
“I thought we did a good job of frustrating Sequoyah,” Fitzgerald said. “We are playing some of our most determined soccer right now.”
With the win, the Cougars now play at top-ranked Johns Creek in the second round on Tuesday.
The Gladiators defeated visiting Gainesville 10-0 in their first round contest. On the season, Johns Creek is 16-0-3 and has won five straight coming into Tuesday’s contest.
The team is 9-0-1 at home this season and reached the finals last season. Johns Creek lost to Harrison in the finals on penalty kicks.
In the boy’s match, Evan Nabors scored the winning goal with 11 minutes remaining. The goal came off a rebound after Sprayberry goalkeeper mishandled a long range shot from Freddy Collado.
Coach Jose Cuellar said that Cougars goalkeeper Nick Collado had several saves to keep Sprayberry from tying the contest.
Alexander plays at Gainesville on next Wednesday.
Gainesville defeated Pope 3-1 at home to advance. The Red Elephants are 17-2 overall and 10-0 at home this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.