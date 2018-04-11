The last couple days in practice, Justin Fitzgerald addressed what he was looking going into the next two non-region games.
Fitzgerald would like for his Alexander Cougars team to win, but preparation for the playoffs what he hopes to gain against playoff-caliber opponents LaGrange and Marist.
“We are looking to build on some things and get ready for the playoffs,” Fitzgerald said. “We are going to play around with our line up and build some different chemistry. We know we are going to play some quality tams in the playoffs so this gives us that opportunity to get ready.”
LaGrange advanced to the Class AAAA semifinals last season and Marist is one of the top programs in the state.
The Cougars host LaGrange today at 5:55 p.m. before playing at Marist on Friday. LaGrange is 7-3-3 overall while Marist brings a 13-1-1 record into the contest.
Coming into today’s game, the Cougars are led by KP Hambrick, who has 18 goals and eight assists. Sara Schultz has scored 13 goals while Macey Hodge has netted 11 goals.
The defense is led by sophomore Marianna Neau, who has 88 saves and a 0.86 goals against average.
Fitzgerald said defense will be the focus in the next two non-region games.
“We want to increase our defensive pressure, and add some speed,” Fitzgerald said. “Our main focus is not if we win or lose, and that is something that I addressed over the last couple days. We want to increase our pace on the field. Marist is not only one of the top teams in the state but in the South.”
Alexander is locked into the No. 2 spot in the region regardless of its outcome against Langston Hughes next week.
“These games against Marist and LaGrange will prepare us against a quality opponent that we will face,” Fitzgerald said.
