It was a good week for the Alexander athletic department as teams won three region titles and a county championship.
The boys and girls track and field teams swept the Region 5-AAAAAA Championship on Thursday, a few days before the girls golf team won the county championship.
To end the week on Friday, the baseball team made history. Th Cougars’ 8-2 win over South Paulding gave them the region title for a second straight season.
It is the first time that the baseball program had won back-to-back region titles.
The Cougars will enter next week’s playoffs as the No. 1 seed and host Sequoyah in the first round.
“It is truly amazing and an awesome experience,” said Brandon Raiden, who picked up the win. “This was a great win for our team. I think everybody did an amazing job.”
Down 2-0 in the third, the Cougars exploded for seven runs in their half to take control. Senior Zack Smith and sophomore Austin Slate hit a pair of two-run home runs in the inning.
It was the first varsity career homer for Slate, who also played on the school’s basketball team that reached the second-round of the state playoffs.
“We definitely stepped up a lot in this game,” Alexander coach Zach Romain said. “We showed a lot of guts. We could have caved in but we just kept fighting and fighting until the end.”
The two-game series begin on Wednesday with South Paulding winning 2-1 on a two-run homer.
Alexander needed to win Friday to clinch the region title.
In Friday’s contest, the Cougars had 13 hits to produce the eight runs while Raiden limited South Paulding to only three hits.
“We got some momentum in the third inning and never gave it back,” Romain said.
“I knew if we just kept hitting there was no possibility that we would lose,” Raiden said. “I didn’t think they could come back. If we continue to get solid pitching and some good hitting, I know we will go far.”
The Cougars reached the quarterfinals last season after winning the region title.
This is Romain first season as the head coach after replacing Chris Brown, who took the Bremen job after the season.
The Cougars started the season slow but picked up momentum just before the start of the region schedule. Alexander’s only other region loss was to Northgate, which is also in the playoffs.
Several new and young players have played key roles in the teams success.
“The first couple weeks of the season I just told them that we need to stick to the process and believe and trust,” Romain said. “The last month has been an unbelievable ride. I give all the credit to the players. They are the ones that go out everyday and put in the work.”
The first round starts on Thursday with a doubleheader in the best of three series. A third game, if necessary, will take place on Friday with the winner advancing to the second round.
“Sequoyah has two really good arms, and they will be a tough match up,” Romain said. “I like our chances but I’m taking nothing for granted. We are just going in it taking it one pitch, one hit and one game at a time.”
