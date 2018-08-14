The long awaited non-region showdown between Alexander and Chapel Hill is here.
Every since Adam Graham was named the head coach for the Chapel Hill program, he has been looking forward to the game.
Not only will the 7 p.m. contest pit Graham against his older brother, Zack, who is the Alexander coach, but will feature two of the county’s most successful programs.
“Anytime that Chapel Hill and Alexander play, especially in softball, there is going to be some excitement,” Chapel Hill coach Adam Graham said. “You throw in the family aspect and the fact that both teams know each other well, it adds to the game. This whole game is like family.”
Chapel Hill will also observe Military Appreciation Day with ceremonies before the game.
The Graham brothers’ father, Steve, returned from the Marines where he was a pilot.
“It is a big deal,” Zack said. “It is great that we have the opportunity to play each other and also honor our military. There will always be a lot of emotions.”
Chapel Hill comes into the contest with a 2-2 record. The Panthers season-opener against South Paulding was suspended because of lightening with Chapel Hill leading 4-2 in the top of the fourth.
The game was one out away from being completed before officials called the non-region contest.
Zack Graham said he doesn’t think that the Panthers have an advantage because they have played four and half games so far.
“I don’t know if that will be a factor,” Zack said. “It may be an advantage because they have had time to tidy up a few things. I can make the argument my girls will be a little fresher because they haven’t played any game. It is so early in the season that neither team has an advantage.”
Adam said he was pleased out how his team played over the weekend with wins over Haralson County (9-6) and Heritage (5-4). The team loss to Newnan (7-5) and Starr’s Mill (8-7).
All four games were at the East Carroll Softball Complex in Carrollton.
“I was proud of the way the girls played,” Adam said. “We moved some girls around and they responded well. We took a few out of their comfort zone and they played well.”
