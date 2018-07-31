Zack Graham always had a positive outlook for this season’s team.
After Monday’s first day of practice, the Alexander coach was even more upbeat about the season.
Despite only four returning starters from last season’s team that reached the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs, Graham was pleased after taking his team through a two-hour workout Monday morning.
The Cougars were missing about three players from the squad, who were away at a national tournament.
“After (Monday’s) practice, I’m even more excited,” Graham said. “It was a good first day of practice. It was really clean. There were some little mistakes that we have to clean up.”
The big thing that impressed Graham was the mental concentration that the team exhibited.
“You have to bring this every day,” Graham said while pointing to his head. “The bats and gloves might not be there every time but you have to be in it mentally every day. We had that (Monday).”
The Cougars are the two-time defending Region 5-AAAAAA champions. After reaching the Elite Eight Tournament in Columbus in 2016, the Cougars went 21-10 last season and was swept in the best-of-three first round playoff series against Dalton at home.
It definitely left a bad taste in the team’s mouth.
The Cougars are hungry for a return to Columbus.
“We are starving after last year,” Cougars all-region shortstop Georgia Blair said. “We learned that you have to bleed a little to learn how to how to get there. I think we are really anxious about the season.”
Alexander graduated six seniors from last season but Graham has confident in this year’s upperclassmen.
There are four senior returners including Blair, Brooke Strikeout, Baylee Spencer and Sierra Ward.
“We expect them to lead us,” Graham said. “They have been here every year. They definitely know what to do.”
And the team is beaming with confidence.
“W got a really awesome team that has a chance to do well,” junior outfielder Lexi Chitwood said. “I feel we have a good defensive team. The bats have always been there. Last year, we came in expecting to get to Columbus. We have to tame ourselves and make every game mean something.”
