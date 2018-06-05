Alexander dominates all-county baseball team

Alexander, which won its second straight region championship this past season, dominated the Douglas County Sentinel All-County team with six first team selections.
New Manchester and Douglas County each placed two on the newspaper’s annual all-county team.
In addition, Zack Smith of Alexander was named the hitter of the year while teammate Nathan Mapstone was named pitcher of the year for the second straight season.
Joining the two on the first team from the Cougars, who advanced to the second round of the playoffs, were infielders Mason McLendon and Zac Warren. Austin Slate was an outfield selection while Brandon Raiden was named as a pitcher.
New Manchester’s two selections ere Josh Johnson as an infielder and Jayden Golphen was named as an outfielder.
Douglas County was represented by juniors Parker Ball (pitcher) and David Hart (outfielder).
Lithia Springs lone first team selection was shortstop Brody Perna, a junior. Chapel Hill was represented on the first team by senior Michael Rich.
Alexander had four players to make honorable mention.
