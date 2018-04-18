As expected Alexander had a good showing in the only distance finals on Tuesday during the first day of the Region 5-AAAAAA Championships.
Cougars senior Brenda Ayuk dominated the 1,600-meters event at the New Manchester High track. The Kennesaw State signee went 4:59.87 to win the only girls final on the first day of the meet.
Lauren Lewis of Langston Hughes was runner-up at 5:27 while Ayuk’s teammate Cynthia Lopez-Jordan went 5:32 to finish third.
Douglas County sophomore McKenna Croft went 5:48 to finish fourth. The top four runners in every event qualify for the Class AAAAAA Sectional meet next Saturday at Lakewood Stadium.
“I was definitely going for a better time,” Ayuk said. “I slowed down on the second lap for some reason. I’m happy to win it. I know I can get a better time, and I’m going for it at the sectional meet.”
Ayuk, the defending state champion in the 800, was runner-up in Tuesday’s prelims. The finals will take place on Thursday afternoon.
In the boy’s race, Austin Muse defeated teammate Koi Williams for his first individual region championship title. Muse went 4:36.58 to win the race as Williams turned in a time of 4:43.16 to finish runner up. Davis McIntire of Northgate went 4:52 for third and Douglas County senior Jordan Crawford went 4:54 to finish fourth.
Williams said he was pleased with his finish and was saving some energy on the hot day for his 800 race.
He is the top qualifier in the 800 for Thursday’s finals with New Manchester runners Darius Ragland and Brian Salters qualifying in the second and third spot.
“I knew I still had the 800 and 4x400 race to go,” Williams said. “The main thing was to qualify for sectionals. I know I still have a couple more races to run.”
The top eight runners from each of the two sectional meets qualify for state.
