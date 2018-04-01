The 2017-28 all-county team was dominated by Alexander and Douglas County, which were the only boy’s teams to advance to the state playoffs.
Alexander and Douglas County put two players each on the first team and the same amount on the second team.
Here is a look at the first team all-county team:
Malik Battle, Douglas County: He was a first team all-region selection after leading the Tigers with a 15-point scoring average. Developed into one of the top free throw shooters on the team.
Rickey Clark, Douglas County: The senior was asked to do a lot for the Tigers as they were hoping to get back to the state playoffs. A Lincoln Memorial University signee, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 12.45 points and four rebounds. He also contributed four assists for the team as it finished as region runner-up and advanced to second round of playoffs. Was only male from county named on the GACA North Class AAAAAA all-state team.
Anthony Hardy, Lithia Springs: The sophomore lead the county in scoring with a 17.5 scoring average. He also contributed 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists to the Lions, who came one game short of returning to the state playoffs. The point guard made the All-Region 6-AAAAA first team.
Chris Lunsford, Alexander: The senior stepped up into the starting role and became the Cougars’ leader. He averaged 12.6 points and 2.5 assists to help team reach second round of state playoffs. A former middle school quarterback, Lunsford became a go-to player for the Cougars.
Brady Spence, Alexander: The junior has developed into one of the top big men in the state. Caught the attention of several with his triple-double in state-playoff win over Sprayberry. The 6-foot-7 center averaged 10.1 points, nine rebounds and 5.4 blocked shots per game. Had 14 games of double-doubles in scoring and rebounding with three triple-doubles on the season.
