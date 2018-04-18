The final two games of the regular season has big playoff implications for Alexander and Douglas County.
Alexander opens a two-game series today at South Paulding in a showdown between the top two teams in Region 5-AAAAAA. The winner of the series takes the region title and the top seed in the postseason.
Douglas County takes on Northgate in a two-game series that will decide the No. 3 and 4 seed in the playoffs.
The Tigers are locked into a battle with Northgate and Creekside for the final two spots.
“It all boils down to the winner of our series with South to determine the region championship,” Alexander coach Zach Romain said. “We are definitely excited about it and I know South is excited. We will all know how the region goes in that game on Friday.”
For Douglas County to reach the playoffs, the Tigers would have to sweep Northgate.
“Now the season is a two-game showdown,” Douglas County coach John Farmer said. “If we lose one then we are out.”
Creekside swept Northgate a couple weeks ago, and the Seminoles close out the season with two games against Tri-Cities, which only has one region win.
Northgate can grab the No. 3 spot with a sweep while Creekside would move to No. 3 if it sweeps Tri-Cities and Douglas County gains a split in the series.
The Tigers will send left-handed ace Parker Ball to the mound today and pitch senior Weston Myers on the road Friday.
“We have done a good job in putting ourselves in a position to get into the playoffs,” Farmer said. “It is has been a long time around here since that has happened. We just want a shot in the playoffs.”
Going into the final series, Northgate is 10-4 in the region, which is a game ahead of Douglas County and Creekside, which stand at 9-4 in the region.
Douglas County hasn’t been to the postseason since the 2013 playoffs when it lost to Luella of Henry County in the first round.
Alexander is the defending region champions and have never won back-to-back titles in program history. Romain is in his first season as coach after replacing Chris Brown, who left last spring for the Bremen job.
The Cougars played a tough non-region schedule that has helped them get in a position for a region title.
Both teams have one region loss with each losing to Northgate.
“Everybody knows what is at stake,” Romain said. “We have talked this season about winning back-to-back titles and making school history.”
If the teams split the series, the top sport will be determined by the team that allowed the fewest runs in the series.
