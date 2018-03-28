The Douglas County baseball team is still looking for that signature win on the season.
After dropping a close game to South Paulding on Monday, the Tigers open a two-game series against Alexander today at the North Douglas Athletic Complex.
Alexander is currently sitting atop the Region 5-AAAAAA standings heading into today’s 5:55 p.m. contest. The teams will turn around and play against on Thursday at Alexander.
“Pitching wise we have been playing real well,” Alexander coach Zach Romain said. “Our defense has looked great. Our bats have been a little streaky.”
Douglas County dropped a 4-1 decision at South Paulding on Monday in a game it lead early.
“I thought we played well in both games against South Paulding,” Douglas County coach John Farmer said. “We just made a couple mistakes that cost us in both. We just have to regroup and get ready against a good Alexander team.”
Alexander is coming off a sweep of Tri-Cities, including a 25-0 win on Monday in East Point. The Cougars benefited from 13 errors from the host team in the win.
With spring break about to start, Romain said his main concern is his team focus. He said with them playing a rivalry like Douglas County, the team should be ready.
“If it was someone else, I would be a little more concerned,” Romain said. “Some our players grew up playing with and against each other so it shouldn’t be a problem. In addition to a region game, it is a big rivalry.”
Douglas County might need a split in the series to stand in the region playoff race. Creekside swept Northgate in the last two games, which made the region race even more interesting.
“There is some history between us and Douglas County,” Alexander senior catcher Zack Smith said. “We have known some of those guys since middle school. We just have to keep focus and be ready to play. We have prepared for a good series.”
Alexander will send ace Nathan Mapstone to the mound today with Brandon Raiden getting the start on Thursday. The Tigers will counter with Weston Myers to open the series and ace Parker Ball on Thursday.
“I just hope our guys are ready for the moment,” Farmer said. “It is a big game for us, and for them also. With Creekside winning, it sort of throws something interesting into the region. We have to win one of these big games.”
