It is close to crunch time for Region 5-AAAAAA baseball teams as they enter the last couple series of the season.
After a week off for spring break, teams now enter the final part of their season as they continue to jockey for playoff positioning.
Coming out of the break, Alexander has a two-game lead over South Paulding for the top seed in the upcoming playoffs. The teams play in the final week of the regular season.
Douglas County and Creekside are tied for the fourth and final playoff spot as both trail Northgate by two games.
Douglas County opens a big two-game series with Creekside on Monday. Creekside has already swept Northgate but lost both games to South Paulding and Alexander.
“We need to win our remaining six games to get into the playoffs,” Douglas County coach John Farmer said. “Creekside is playing well as a team. They have some talent.”
Following the Creekside series, the Tigers have non-region game at East Coweta before opening a series against Langston Hughes. Douglas County will close out the regular season against Northgate, which could decide the Tigers playoff fate.
“We have to come out in these last few games and compete,” Farmer said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a sense of urgency but our guys definitely know what is at stake.”
Farmer will use the same pitching rotation he employed before the break with Weston Myers pitching the home region games and Parker Ball throwing at the away games.
Myers, a senior, has a 4-3 record with a 3.37 ERA while Ball, a junior, has a 5-2 record with a 0.97 ERA.
Farmer said he is looking for the team to pick up its hitting in the last few games to go with some solid pitching.
“There is definitely an expectation we have for this team,” Farmer said. “We need to put ourselves in a position to clinch the No. 3 or 4 seed for the playoffs. We know mathematically we can’t be in the top two places. Our guys know what we have to do.”
Alexander is in a position to clinch its second region championship.
The Cougars face McEachern on Tuesday in a non-region contest before jumping back into its region schedule on Friday.
“I like the position that we are in right now,” Alexander coach Zach Romain said. “Our goal is to win the region, and anything short of that will be a big disappointment.”
Both South Paulding and Alexander have one region loss as they each loss to Northgate.
Following Tuesday’s non-region against McEachern, the Cougars open a two-game series against Mays on Friday and April 16. Alexander plays at South Paulding on April 18 before an April 20 home game against the Spartans.
“Playing against McEachern works out perfect because it give us a chance to play and work out some of the rust from spring break,” Romain said.
