For the second straight school year, Alexander has finished among the top teams in its classification Georgia Athletic Director’s Association Director’s Cup standing.
Alexander finished No. 10 among the 57 teams in Class AAAAAA this school year, which ended Friday for students in the county.
The Cougars accumulated 853 total points among its boys and girls athletic teams. Points are award for making the state playoffs and advancing through the rounds.
The boys athletic program placed seventh overall and the girls were 10th in the standings.
“For me, it goes back to our coaches and the work they put in,” Alexander athletics director Chris Small said. “The Director’s Cup gives us a mark to shoot for each year.”
All 17 of the Cougars athletic programs earned a state playoff berth. Small said that about 38 athletes from the senior class have an opportunity to play on the college level.
Overall, Alpharetta won the Director’s Cup with 1,087 points and Allatoona was runner-up at 1,069 points and with 1,058 points Johns Creek is third. Harrison (1,053 points) and Pope (1,040) round out the top five.
Earlier this month, the girls track and field team won the state title.
The wrestling team was dual tournament runner-up and placed third in the traditional meet.
Overall, the Cougars had seven teams win region titles and two to place as runner-up in 16 sports. Winning region titles were the boys and girls cross country and track and field teams. The traditional wrestling team championship.
Softball won the region for the second straight year with baseball also capturing back-to-back region titles for the first time in school history. The boys tennis won region.
The girls track and field state title was the first-ever female sport to capture a Georgia High School Association title since the school opened.
Alexander had three individuals to win four state titles, all coming in track and field. Senior Brenda Ayuk won the 800 and 1,600-meters while fellow classmate Vivette Green won the 100 at state. Freshman Jazzmin Taylor won the high jump and ranked among the top freshmen in the country.
“I’m extremely proud of all of our student-athletes for the work they do in the classroom and in athletes,” Small said. “I think they have definitely dedicated themselves to the sport and their academics.”
Chapel Hill was No. 16 overall in Class AAAA with its girls athletic program placing No. 9 overall. The Panthers won girls track and field and competitive cheerleading titles.
It was the second straight year that the Panthers had won the state title.
Last school year (2016-17), Alexander finished No. 9 overall with the boys placing sixth and girls No. 10 among teams in its classification.
Prior to that, the Cougars athletic program was No. 19 overall during the 2015-16 school year in Class AAAAA.
Two years ago, the GHSA had its re-classification putting Alexander in Class 6A based on its daily attendance records. It was also the same year that the organization expanded to seven classes.
