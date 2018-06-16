This time last summer, Alexander was in a world of uncertainty as graduation, plus the loss of its top scorer, left the team with limited experience.
Fast-forward to this summer, and the future hasn’t look any brighter for the Cougars, who has benefited from experience and a couple top transfers.
Entering this weekend’s Ron Hunter Basketball Camp at Georgia State University, the Cougars have looked impressive.
Coming off a good showing at the Middle Tennessee State camp, Alexander was 14-4 entering Friday’s games.
The job for the Cougars this summer has been to blend the old with the new as they look to contend for a playoff berth for the second straight season.
“I think overall we are playing hard,” Cougars coach Jason Slate said. “We just have to figure everything out with the young kids and the new guys. I think once we figure it out, we have a chance to be good.”
And that might be an understatement.
The Cougars could challenge two-time defending state champion Langston Hughes for the region title.
With the addition of reigning county player of the year Malik Battle, the Cougars have an instance scorer. A two-year starter at Douglas County High, the 6-foot-2 guard transferred to Alexander at the end of the school year.
In helping Douglas County to a region runner-up finish, Battle averaged a team-leading 15 points per game.
He was a first team all-region selection and developed into one of the top free throw shooters on the team.
“He plays hard and is very unselfish,” Slate said. “It is a big addition for us.”
Battle said the transition has been smooth so far since he knew a few of the players on the team.
“Everybody has welcomed me, which has made it a lot easier,” Battle said. “I’m still learning their system but the coaches have been real great and patience.”
Another big addition has been C.J. Hawkins, a move-in from Maryland. The 6-foot-4 forward gives the Cougars a solid rebounder and can hit the jumper.
Hawkins comes from Springdale, Md., where he played at Flowers High for the last couple of years.
“I like this team a lot because everybody wants to win,” Hawkins said. “It is a big change from where I came from. I think everything will fall into place for us.”
During the summer, Hawkins and Battle have joined the starting lineup which includes holdovers, Austin Slate, Jaylon Brown and Brady Spence.
Brown and Slate are rising juniors and will play in the backcourt with Battle.
Hawkins will join the 6-foot-8 Spence to give the team some added muscle in the paint.
Spence has developed into a solid rebounder and shot blocker, who can score in the paint.
“We have seen the potential in this team during the summer,” Jason Slate said. “We just have to continue to learn and develop as a team.”
The Cougars finished 16-12 last season with no returning starters and only a couple players with varsity experience. Alexander was third in the region and advance to the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
After a win over Sprayberry on the road, the Cougars loss at Gainesville to end their playoff run.
Alexander was led by guard Chris Lunsford with a 12.6 average. He has graduated and headed to Iowa Central Community College.
Spence was second on the team with a 10.1 scoring average and led the team with nine rebounds per game.
Sidni White was second on the team with a 11-point scoring and was second with a 5.7 rebounding average. He is headed to South Georgia Technical College in Americus.
Last season marked the first time since 2015 that the Cougars earned a state playoff berth, and the first since 2014 they advanced out of the first round.
“I’m definitely excit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.