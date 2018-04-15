Vivette Green hasn’t ran as well as she would have liked while concentrating on the indoor season.
However, the Alexander senior is ready for this week’s Region 5-AAAAAA Track and Field Championships.
She looks to finish off her senior season with a couple more region championships.
“I’m just ready to run,” Green said. “It is amazing how fast the season has gone. I put a lot into the indoor season but I’m ready to finish strong at region.”
Th Cougars look to challenge again for the region title with several returners and a few talented newcomers. Green will compete in the 100 and 200-meters as well as anchor the 1,600 relay team of freshman Jasmine Taylor, junior Kennedy Crawford and senior Brenda Ayuk.
Taylor is one of the top freshmen in the nation in the high jump event. The former Chapel Hill Middle standout has gone 5-feet, six inches, which is second in the nation among freshmen.
Ayuk is the defending state champion in the 800 and has been very strong in the 1,600 this season in setting a new team record.
“It is going to be kind of exciting and sad at region because it’s my last one,” said Green, who has signed with Purdue. “I really want to get a state championship ring this season.”
On the boy’s side, the Cougars look to challenge with Mays and Douglas County for the region championship.
In addition to being a favorite in the pole vault, Cougars senior Kaleb Ambrose has been solid in the hurdles event.
“I’ve set my sites on being on the podium at state,” Ambrose said.
Alexander coach Brian Robinson said the emergence of Ambrose has heighten his team’s chances at region. The Cougars look to dominate in the distance events and the 800 at region.
Junior Gabe Brown will challenge in the triple and long jump events.
Seniors Koi Williams and twin brother, Mekhi, give the Cougars a strong combination in the distance along with Austin Muse.
“With our boys, if we do what we are capable of doing, we should be in good shape,” Robinson said. “I know Mays is going to be tough. We can match them in the field and I know we have an advantage in the distance. We have some good chances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.