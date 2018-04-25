For as long as Dallas Smith can remember, she has always wanted to be a basketball coach.
After graduating from college, Smith pursued that dream on the AAU level and then as an assistant coach at Alexander the last four years.
On Tuesday, her dream of becoming a head coach came true when she was named the new coach at Alexander, where she graduated in 2007.
Smith replaces Adam Watts, who lead the program the last four seasons.
“I’ve always wanted to coach since I first picked up a basketball,” Smith said. “I think this was my calling in life, and I’m happy to give back to Alexander.”
In addition, Spencer Campbell was named the new volleyball coach.
He will take over a program that went to the playoffs the last few years and was county champion a year ago.
Smith inherits a program that reached the state playoffs last season as a No. 3 seed. The Cougars lost to Creekview on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
Alexander graduates only three seniors from this year’s team that went 17-11 overall and 12-4 in the region.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” Smith said. “We have some talented players coming back. I like the young talent that we have in the program. I’m just ready to get started.”
For now, the Cougars are going through conditioning for the summer camps and league play.
Smith finished Alexander in 2007 before playing at Reinhardt University in Waleska. The 2007 team played in the state playoffs.
It was the last time since the 2015 team broke the drought to play in the state playoffs.
Smith said playing aggressive defense and uptempo is what she will bring to the team.
“I want us to get after it,” Smith said. “We are going to play a brand of basketball that is exciting and will bring the fans out. I really need to be an advocate for the girls.”
