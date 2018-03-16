For all practical purposes, this evening’s Northgate at Alexander girls soccer match will likely decide the Region 5-AAAAAA title.
At least, that is how the teams are treating the 6 p.m. showdown.
Last season, Northgate’s 2-1 win over Alexander was enough to give the Coweta County school the top spot in the state playoffs.
Alexander finished runner-up and also hosted a first round contest.
“That was a tough loss for us,” Alexander coach Justin Fitzgerald said. “We had a real gutsy performance. I think if we can play with that same intensity this game, it can be a different outcome.”
The Cougars are 8-3 overall and 3-0 in the region with wins over South Paulding, New Manchester and Tri-Cities.
However, Northgate will pose the biggest region challenge for the Cougars.
“We are so excited about this game,” junior Macey Hodge said. “We are so looking forward to this. I think everybody on the team is really pumped. This is really big and will probably determine the region champion.”
Last season, Hodge didn’t play in the game because of a club tournament in Las Vegas.
The Cougars are riding a six-game winning streak, which includes three wins in a tournament on Jekyll Island against Lee County, River Ridge and Academy of Richmond County.
“We feel those games have given us a lot of confidence,” Cougars sophomore goalie Marianna Neau said. “We are confident but still can’t let our guard down against anyone. This is for the region championship. We have to be ready.”
Neau hasn’t given up a goal during the current win streak. Northgate comes into the contest with a 3-2-2 record with ties against powerhouse programs Starr’s Mill and McIntosh to start the season.
“We know they have a good team,” Fitzgerald said. “I think if we play with the same intensity we had on Jekyll Island, we should be in good shape.”
