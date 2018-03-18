Alexander will face its first big Region 5-AAAAAA test when the Cougars open a two-game series against Northgate on Monday.
This will be the first region test as Northgate is considered one of the top contenders for the region title.
Alexander is 11-5 overall and 6-0 in the region while the Vikings are 13-3 and 5-1 after splitting with South Paulding in a recent series.
Northgate won 2-1 against South Paulding on Wednesday but lost 6-4 on Friday for the split.
“If we play the way we should, I think we should do well,” Cougars coach Zack Romain said.
Alexander and Douglas County are the only two undefeated teams in the region. Douglas County is 4-0 in region play as the Tigers open a two-game series against Tri-Cities on Monday.
Following the series against Northgate, the Cougars take on Tri-Cities on March 23 and 26 before a big series against Douglas County (March 28 and 29).
“We have played well up until this point, now is the time to see how we perform under pressure,” said Romain, who is in his first season as head coach. “The first two to three weeks we got a good ideal of where we were with our personnel. I feel really good about our lineup.”
Friday’s loss to South Paulding was only the second loss in nine games for Northgate, which including winning eight in a row. The only other loss during that span was to powerhouse Greenbrier.
“The Northgate game is a big two-game series,” Cougars third baseman Payton Grant said.
Grant said the team has improved over the course of the first part of the season.
“We really didn’t know what to expect with a lot of young players on the team,” Grant said. “Everything was a little quiet at first but know we are use to playing with each other. We are working well together as a team.”
Alexander is the defending region champions and reached the second round of the playoffs under former coach Chris Brown, who is now at Bremen.
Romain, an assistant at Alexander, was promoted to the head coaching job.
The Cougars went 5-5 against non-region competition, which included a 5-3 win over Bremen.
“It is obviously how you finish in the region that determines your playoff position,” Romain said. “It is a matter of getting to the playoffs and winning. I think the players are staying focused on what we have to do.”
