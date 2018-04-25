The weather app on Zach Romain’s phone will get plenty of use over the next 24 hours as his team prepares for the state playoffs.
With rain threatening the area for Thursday’s Class AAAAAA first round match up against Sequoyah, Romain will have to make the call to postpone it for Friday.
Alexander is the No. 1 seed for the opening round of the best-of-three series, which is slated to begin Thursday with a doubleheader. If rain moves through the area, the Romain will push the start to Friday and the if game on Saturday.
“We are going to monitor the weather and pick the best two days to get it in,” Romain said late Tuesday evening. “Right now, we are still on for Thursday but I will make that call around noon (Wednesday).”
Once the series does get started, the Cougars will face a Sequoyah team that finished fourth in its region.
However, Romain said not to judge the Chiefs by their 11-18 record.
“They are a pretty good team, and we know they will be tough,” he said. “However, I’m confident in my team. I feel we are the better team but no one is going to give us anything.”
Romain is not sure which day his team will have to face Sequoyah ace Justin Wrobleski. The 6-foot-2 lefty is a Clemson commit and a Perfert Game All-American.
Romain says he remains confident in his two pitcher Nathan Mapston and Brandon Raiden, who are both left-handers that have since junior college scholarships.
“They are two good pitchers that will keep us in the game,” Romain said. “Overall, I really like our team. It is going to be a tough matchup for us.”
The Cougars are coming off a big emotional win over South Paulding to clinch the Region 5-AAAAAA title for the second straight season and grab the top seed for the playoffs.
Down 2-0 in the third, the Cougars exploded for seven runs in their half to take control. Senior Zack Smith and sophomore Austin Slate hit a pair of two-run home runs in the inning.
It was the first varsity career homer for Slate, who also played on the school’s basketball team that reached the second-round of the state playoffs.
“We definitely stepped up a lot in this game,” Romain said.
Romain said that game gave gave his team a lot of confidence heading into this series. Last season, Alexander advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to River Ridge in three games.
However, nine starters graduated off that team.
“We had a lot of guys to step up and fill those holes,” Romain said. “We’ve had some guys perform well. We will need for it to continue for us to advance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.