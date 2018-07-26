Alexander's expectations stay the same

There will be a new quarterback and some other playmakers on the offense and defense.
But the expectations of making the postseason will stay the same for Alexander as Matt Combs enters his ninth season as coach.
The Cougars have made the playoffs the last five seasons, the longest streak among county teams.
“We expect to fill the right roles and keep it moving,” Alexander coach Matt Combs said during Tuesday’s Douglas County Schools Media Day.
Combs is expecting changes among the offensive line to help better utilize the talent.
Camron McKinney is moving from the left guard position to right tackle. Also, Garrett Collins will move from left guard to left guard.
“We think these changes will help,” Combs said.
The big change will be who will line up under center.
Blake Hembree has won the right to replace all-region quarterback Mason Wood, who is a walk-on freshman at Georgia.
Hembree is a junior, who was the starter on the junior varsity. He battled sophomore Cooper Abernathy for job.
The last four seasons, an Alexander quarterback has thrown for 2,000 yards and kept the Cougars among the region playoff contenders.
Hembree said he is ready for the challenge.
“The game is a lot faster than on the JV level,” Hembree said. “I’m starting to get more confident with my reads. I know with the running game opening up, it will really help.”
The running game will lay on the shoulders of senior Quinton Brown, who rushed for 600 yards a year ago. Brown is also one of the fastest members on the team.
He said that he is looking forward to helping Hembree get comfortable in the offense.
“I have to make sure that the offensive job is secure,” Brown said. “We all want to make the right plays to help the teams. I know when times get tough that I have to keep Blake’s head into the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.