A week ago, Austin Slate hit his first career high school home run in the region championship game.
On Saturday, he hit the biggest home run of his young career.
With two outs and Alexander tied with Sequoyah in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs, the sophomore outfielder hit a monstrous two-run homer over the big left field wall for what would be the game-winning hit.
It was part of a spectacular eight-run inning that give Alexander a 12-8 win over Sequoyah for the series win in Game 3.
The comeback win pushed the region-champion Cougars into the second round of the playoffs. Alexander won the first game of Friday’s doubleheader 3-1 before losing the nightcap 8-2 to force a Game 3.
“It was a crazy win,” Alexander senior Zach Smith said of Saturday’s victory.
“If someone told me that I would hit a home run in the region championship and then in the playoffs for a win, I would thought they were cray,” Slate said. “It’s just God’s blessings, that’s all I can say.”
Senior Noel Schroyer came in relief in the bottom of the seventh to pick up his first win of the season.
“I was pretty nervous,” Schroyer said. “They got a couple guys on base but I had to settle down. I made the pitches and my teammate made the play.”
Sequoyah took the lead 5-4 in the bottom of the third before scoring three more runs. The Chiefs appeared to be on their way to the win before Alexander exploded for eight runs in the seventh for the comeback.
Josh McKnown hit a bases loaded double with two outs to tied the score at 8-8 in the seventh.
In the next at-bat, Slate hit his two-run homer.
“We wouldn’t been in that situation if it had not been for Josh,” Slate said. “I was looking at a 2-1 count and he threw it a little high. I just went for it and it was awesome.”
Luke Townsend would add another two-run homer before the Chiefs could get the final out.
Schroyer would come in to close out the game with his first win.
“Josh put us back in the game, and Austin gave us the lead,” said Smith, who had a three-run home run in the third inning. “Luke them in the coffin.”
Alexander will open a second round best-of-three series against Alpharetta on Thursday. Alpharetta swept Lanier 3-1, 4-2 in the first round earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.