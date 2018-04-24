Although it was a loss, Alexander girl’s soccer coach Justin Fitzgerald says his team gained a lot of ‘confidence’ from it match against Marist.
Playing at Marist last week in a non-region contest, the Cougars only lost 2-0 to the state powerhouse.
Fitzgerald said it helped his team work on somethings as the Cougars embark on the playoffs this week. The No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAAAAA, Alexander will host Sequoyah on Tuesday in a 5:30 p.m. contest.
Douglas County will travel to Harrison for a first-round matchup.
“That match against Marist was a real confidence booster for us,” Fitzgerald said. “Sometimes it is hard to get it from a loss but I know playing that match will help us. I thought it brought us together as a team.”
The Cougars closed out the season last week with a 13-0 win over Langston Hughes on Senior Night in their final region contest. It had no bearing on the region standings since the playoff spots had already been determined.
“I thought the Langston Hughes match gave us some momentum,” Fitzgerald said. “I think we were able to get a lot of things accomplished in the Marist match. They are a tough opponent and I though our girls played well.”
Alexander will enter Tuesday’s contest with a 14-5 record while Sequoyah is 14-3 and the No. 3 seed from Region 6-AAAAAA.
The Chiefs had five straight shutout wins before closing the season with a 1-0 loss to Harrison last week.
“Obviously the draw is tough unfortunately,” Fitzgerald said. “I think we feel confident going into the match. I like where we are at this point in the season. It just comes down to us capitalizing on opportunities and limited the mental mistakes.”
Alexander is led by KP Hambrick leads the team with 20 goals while Sara Schultz has 15 goals. Macey Hodge has 11 goals to round out players with double-digit goals on the season.
Sophomore goalie Marianna Neau has 112 saves and a 0.88 goals against average while allowing only 15 goals on the season.
“Overall, it has been a great season for us,” Fitzgerald said. “We have made a lot of progression throughout the season. I think the girls really bought into the things that we were trying to do. I think this is the most prepared for the playoffs that we have been in a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.