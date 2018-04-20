The Region 5-AAAAAA title chase has come down to two teams and one game.
South Paulding will battle defending champion Alexander this evening for the title and the top seed in next week’s playoffs.
The Cougars are trying to win back-to-back titles for the first time in school history.
“Essentially if we win the game, we win the region title,” Alexander coach Zach Romain said. “I’ve looked at all the tie-breaker situations, and that is what I’ve been able to come up with. We just have to do it on the field.”
South Paulding won Wednesday’s game 2-1 at home to give the Cougars their second loss in the region. We are excited about our chances. We are at home and we know it’s going to be a good crowd from both teams.”
Both teams could only muster four hits apiece in Wednesday’s contest. However, it was a two-run homer for South Paulding in the bottom of the second inning that was the difference.
Alexander got one run back in the top of the third but couldn’t move any more runs across the plate.
“It basically was one pitch that won the game,” Romain said. “I felt we got a solid game from our pitcher. That one home run was the difference. We had our chances but couldn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”
Kyle Harris had two hits, Brandon Raiden and Austin Slate had a hit each. Luke Townsend scored the Cougars lone run in the game.
Raiden, a Lawson State Community College signee, will pitch today’s game.
“He is really solid and I have all the confidence in him,” Romain said. “Brandon and Mapstone have been our main two guys all season. We are definitely excited.”
Regardless of the outcome, both teams will get to host a first round contest. Northgate and Creekside are locked into a battle for the No. 3 and 4 seeds.
Northgate eliminated Douglas County from playoff contention on Wednesday with a 16-5 win.
