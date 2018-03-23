Alexander had 10 participants to win 13 individual events to help the Cougars sweep the Douglas County Track and Field Championships, which concluded on Wednesday night.
The Cougars had three runners to win dual events at the two-day meet that was meet with windy and cold conditions at the Chapel Hill High track.
“This is the coldest that its been in the last 24 years for the meet,” Alexander coach Brian Robinson said. “It was a good meet for us despite the weather conditions.”
Winning multiple events for the Cougars were seniors Vivette Green, Brenda Ayuk and Koi Williams. Green, a Purdue signee, won the 100 and 200-meters event.
She has won the last three seasons in both events.
Ayuk, a Kennesaw State signee, won the 800 and 1,600 events. She is the Class AAAAAA defending champion in the 800.
Williams won the 800 and 1,600 events.
On the boys’ side, Alexander scored 116 points to win the title as host Chapel Hill had 82 points. New Manchester finished third with 57 points and Lithia Springs had 42 to place fourth.
Alexander girls amassed 118 points for the championship as Chapel Hill finished with 85 points for second. New Manchester took third with 57 points and Lithia Springs had 82 points for fourth.
“Going in on paper, we thought we had a good shot with Chapel Hill being the favorite,” Robinson said. “I thought we had a chance coming out the field events. We got some valuable points from Quinton Brown in the 100 and 200 that really helped.”
Freshman Jazmin Taylor won the high jump and senior Cynthia Lopez-Jordan was first in the 3,200. Ashton Smallwood won the pole vault and Chanice Campbell won the discus to earn county championships.
In addition to Williams, Kaleb Ambrose won the pole vault and Gabe Brown was first in the triple jump for the Cougars.
Lithia Springs senior William Jones earned 30 points after winning the 400 in a personal-best time of 49.39 seconds and went 6-0 to win the high jump.
The highlight was the first day of the meet when Jones went 24-feet, 3.5 inches to set a new Lithia Springs record in the long jump. He know has the fourth-best jump in the nation this season.
Robinson said that Ayuk’s performance in the 1,600 was ‘unreal’ given the conditions. She went 4:59.87 to earn a county championship.
“She was unreal running almost by herself in those conditions,” Robinson said. “I would love to see how she would have done in better weather.”
