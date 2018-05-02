Alexander will try to duplicate last week’s success when it heads to Gainesvile today for a second state playoff boy’s soccer contest.
The Cougars defeated Sprayberry last week on the road to advance to the second round.
A No. 3 seed from Region 5-AAAAAA, the Cougars upset No. 2 seed Sprayberry 3-2 to advance.
Meanwhile, Gainesville, a No. 1 seed from Region 8-AAAAAA defeated Pope at home.
Tonight’s game will be played at City Park Stadium in Gainesville as the Red Elephants are 17-2 overall and ranked No. 3 in the state.
“We are approaching it as just another game,” Alexander senior Evan Nabors said. “We are definitely looking forward to the contest.”
Nabors broke a 2-2 tie with 11 minutes left in the Sprayberry contest that proved to be the game-winning goal.
Alexander coach Jose Cuellar said that last week was the healthiest his team had been since the beginning of the season.
On the season, the Cougars are led by Reese Ward and Arturo Valdes, who has 11 and 10 goals respectively. Goalkeeper Nick Collado has 55 saves and Cuellar credits Juan Jose Ochoa with controlling the midfield for the team.
Overall, the Cougars have scored 55 goals while allowing only 16.
Alexander will face a tough challenge in tonight’s 7 p.m. contest with Gainesville being the state runner-up from last season.
Last week, the Red Elephants scored twice within the first five minutes en route to a 3-1 win against Pope in the first round of the state playoffs.
Gainesville has outscored their last four opponents by a combined margin of 18-1 after dropping back-to-back region games at the end of March.
The Red Elephants players say they are playing more relaxed now that they don’t have the pressure of being ranked No. 1 in the state. Gainesville had raced to 12-0 start and claimed the top spot in Class AAAAAA.
“When we got to No. 1, people acted like we had already won everything, and it sort of made it harder to play,” Gainesville coach Elie Vivant told the Gainesville Times. “But we have been playing well these last five games. We’re not there yet, but hopefully we’ll go far again.”
