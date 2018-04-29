A day after his team’s first round state playoff win over Sequoyah, Alexander coach Justin Fitzgerald begin to wonder out loud.
The Cougars coach pondered the thought of why he didn’t make a defensive alignment earlier in the season.
A switch in the team’s defensive alignment is credited with helping the Cougars’ to a 1-0 win in the playoff contest.
“Holding Sequoyah speaks a lot about our defense,” Fitzgerald said. “It was probably the best defensive effort we have had all season.”
Sophomore goalie Marianna Neau is credited with nine saves in the contest as she has 121 on the season with a 0.83 goals against average.
However, Fitzgerald said moving senior Noelle Stansel has been a big plus.
“It is certainly different,” Stansel said of the switch. “It is a big mental challenge.”
The coach made the switch after a 2-0 loss at Marist in the regular season final.
“We were experimenting with some things late in the season,” Fitgerald said. “I kind of kick myself for not making that switch earlier. She is a great team player and made a big sacrifice in moving to the back spot.”
KP Hambrick scored the game’s lone goal to give the Cougars the win.
Alexander, the Region 5-AAAAAA runner-up, comes into the contest with a 15-5 record.
The Johns Creek Gladiators are 16-0-3 and the Region 7-AAAAAA champions. Johns Creek is 9-0-1 at home this season.
They lost in the state championship game to Harrison last season on penalty kicks.
“It is going to be a challenge for us,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m very confident in our kids. If we can limit their shots, it will go a long way in helping us win.”
Fitzgerald said his team is not intimidated by the fact they are playing on the road.
“I think the biggest difference with this team as compared to the past is they don’t fear the name on the front of the jersey,” Fitzgerald said. “We have played a strong non-region schedule against some tough opponents. We played those teams to prepare us for playoff games like these.”
