With only four days of practice under its belt as a team, Alexander will get its first shot at competition on Friday.
The Cougars will host Heard County in a scrimmage game at 5:30 p.m.
Alexander coach Zack Graham said he will use the game to evaluate the team as it head into the regular season in 12 days.
“We will play everybody,” Graham said following Monday’s first official day of practice. “We want to see how everybody does in game-like situations.”
The Cougars return four starters from a team that won the Region 5-AAAAAA title for the second straight season. Alexander has been to the postseason the last 11 years.
Of the four returning starters, three made the all-region first team. Leading the offensive charge for the Cougars this season will be all-region shortstop Georgia Blair, who is chasing a school record for home runs.
Blair is eight home runs from breaking the career mark held by current College of Charleston sophomore Gracyn Thrasher.
But Blair’s focus is on the season and not personal records.
“My goal for the end of the year is for us to be playing for a state championship,” Blair said. “I think getting the record is nice but I have to stay focused on our team.”
Also returning to the lineup is junior outfielder Lexi Chitwood and pitcher Brooke Strickland, a senior.
Strickland has been the ace of the Cougars staff the last three years and was the county pitcher of the year last season.
She will get some relief again this season from sophomore Braylee Mimbs.
The team finished 21-10 last season but lost in the first round of the state playoffs. The previous season, Alexander reached the Class AAAAAA Elite Eight Tournament for the first time in school history.
“They are really hungry this year,” Graham said. “They got that taste of what it was like and want to go back. We have four seniors and we are expecting them to lead us.”
The Cougars get the season started on August 14 when they travel to Chapel Hill for a non-region contest. This is a highly anticipated matchup against two of the most successful programs in the county.
Not only do both teams have several prospects but Chapel Hill recently hired Adam Graham, Zack’s younger brother to lead the program.
Also, Cougars third baseman Taylor Middlebrook transferred from Chapel Hill in the spring.
