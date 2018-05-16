After two minutes and 12 seconds, Brenda Ayuk crossed the finish line in the 800-meters race.
As the Alexander senior was being congratulated by fellow competitors on the humid afternoon, there was another celebration going on at Carrollton High’s Grisham Stadium.
Across the track, Alexander coach Brian Robinson was giving out high-fives to his coaching staff, team members and administrators.
With Ayuk’s win, it clinched the Class AAAAAA title for the Cougars, a first in track and field at the school.
It was also the first state title in any female sport for Alexander.
“The girls put on a show,” Robinson said. “It was just incredible. It was as good as it can be. It was simply unreal.”
At the end of the three-day meet, Alexander amassed 83 points to clinch the title. Going into the final day of competition, the Cougars were trailing Harrison by six points.
But with two individual state titles and three runner-up finishes on the final day, the Cougars quickly eliminated that deficit.
“We knew coming into it that we only needed 24 (more) points to win it,” said senior Vivette Green, who won the 100-meters. “Brenda did an amazing job. This is definitely special.”
It was the second state title of the meet for Ayuk, who will run at Kennesaw State next school year. She won the 1,600 on Thursday evening.
It was also the first state title for Green, a Purdue signee.
“It was just four years of hard work that has paid off,” said Green, who was runner-up in the 200. “I’m just proud of this team. It was great winning it all in your final high school meet.”
Freshman Jazzmin Taylor won the high jump by tying her personal-best of five-feet, six inches.
She was also a member of the 1,600 relay team that placed second.
“I was just looking to run fast,” Ayuk said. “I’m incredible happy for the team.”
Robinson, in his 24th year of coaching, has two cross country state title but was excited for his first track and field championship. He had been runner-up or third in track five times.
“To get 83 points at the state meet is awesome,” Robinson said. “Everyone did a great job.”
