The postseason awards continue to come in for Amari Robinson.
On Thursday, she was named to the Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro Team, which is composed of players throughout the Atlanta area.
Last week, the junior was named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAA North al-state team.
The 6-foot-2 Robinson established herself as one of the top players in the state this past season. In helping lead the Tigers to their third straight region title, she averaged 24.3 points and 10.9 rebounds.
Robinson was named the region player of after helping the team to a 15-1 region record.
Douglas County lost to Harrison in the state semifinals to end its season.
During the season, Robinson scored in double figures in all 31 of the team’s games.
The 6-foot-2 junior had 18 games of double figure scoring and rebounding.
She had a career-high 44 points in a holiday tournament win over Fayette County.
During the state playoffs, Robinson really played well for the Tigers. She averaged 28 points in four playoff games, including two games of at least 30 points.
Robinson is the county’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,678 points. She is 50 points away from breaking former Lithia Springs standout Kiana Johnson’s record of 1,727 career points.
Robinson is being recruited by several Div. I schools as Kennesaw State was the first to pay a visit on Wednesday. She also had an in-home visit with Tulane on Thursday.
