It’s a trip that Andrew Walker will never forget.
For five days last week, the Chapel Hill High rising senior received instructions from former Major League Baseball players while showcasing his skills in front of hundreds of college scouts.
The outfielder is hoping the Major League Baseball Breakthrough Series in California will net him a college scholarship.
He also picked up some valuable tips during the weeklong training and games.
“It was definitely a great experience for me,” Walker said. “I got to work with some players that I remember seeing playing on television. It is some that I will never forget.”
According to the programs notes, about 60 rising high school juniors and seniors from diverse backgrounds were chosen for the MLB Youth Academy in Compton, Calif., where they learned from former MLB players and coaches. This is a special development camp that also served as a showcase for campers to play in front of professional scouts and college recruiters.
There were players from nine different states represented at the showcase.
“I got to meet a lot of great people from around the country,” Walker said. He said he worked closely with former Major League outfielder Eric Davis during his stay. Davis is a former two-time MLB All-Star and played 17 years in the professional ranks.
He also received instructions from longtime MLB outfielder Jerry Royster, a one-time Atlanta Braves outfielder. Royster played 16 seasons in the Major League.
“I learned some things that I will definitely be doing in the future with my game,” Walker said. “There were a lot of small things that I learned that will definitely help. I made a small adjustment with my swing. There were things that I learned about throwing and some valuable mental keys to the game.”
One of Walker’s former middle school teammates, Ga’von Wray, is participating in the final Breakthrough Series event this week in Florida. This was the fourth time that Wray, who lives in Douglasville but plays at Stephenson High, has been selected for the program.
Another big take-away was the networking he did with pro players and scouts.
“It is always good having different people in your corner,” Walker said. “The network and connections that I made should come in handy.”
Walker, who sports a 4.0 grade-point average, says he has been in contact with coaches from California-Berkley.
“They have shown the most interest so far,” Walker said. “I starting to get some college looks.”
He played football his first two years at Chapel Hill but later decided to just concentrate on baseball.
