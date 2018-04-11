Five student-athletes from the county were selected as Positive Athlete of Georgia Northwest Atlanta regional winners.
Representing Douglas County High is Jackie Nemanich in softball and McKenna Croft in cross country. Alexander also had two student-athletes named as regional winners in Brenda Ayuk in track and field and Samuel Armas in adaptive sports. Fred Tompkins of Chapel Hill was a regional winner as a manager.
The Northwest Atlanta region consist of schools from Cherokee, Paulding, Bartow and Douglas counties. Each of the winners from the Northwest Atlanta region will go up against winners from the other regions to determine the Most Positive Athlete in each sport for the state.
The overall winners will be invited to a banquet to receive their awards.
