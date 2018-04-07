Former Douglas County High standout Arsula Clark was named the top freshman female basketball player in Louisiana.
Clark recently completed her freshman season at Louisiana-Monroe, a Div. I school that plays in the Sun Belt Conference.
The point guard was named the freshman of the year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, in a vote of state sports information directors and media.
In addition she was named to the All-Louisiana Women's Basketball team third team by the organization. Clark’s teammate, Gabriella Cortez, was also named to the organization’s third team. Cortez is a senior.
Clark was the only freshman chosen for the All-Louisiana Women’s Basketball team.
“It is very big honor to see that people are recognizing what I was able to do this season,” Clark said. “I’ve very pleased to get this honor.”
This past season, the 5-foot-9 Clark was second on the team behind Cortez, in scoring with a 10.4 scoring average while leading the team with a 5.9 rebounding average. She also had 80 assists to go with 22 blocked shots and 43 steals.
“It wasn’t that big of a transition from high school to college for me,” Clark said. “It was just a matter of getting use to playing against people that were a little bigger and stronger. I thought I was able to do a pretty good job.”
She had carer highs of 21 points against Arkansas-Little Rock and 13 rebounds against South Alabama.
Clark recorded a double-double in a regular season game against South Alabama when she scored 16 points and pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds.
She was a candidate for the conference’s freshman of the year award, which went to South Alabama redshirt freshman Savannah Jones.
Clark said she is motivated for next season.
“I’m going to stay in the gym to get better,” Clark said. “I look at the season overall, and I was really pleased at how I performed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.