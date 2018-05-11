A pair of former county standout softball players made their respective freshmen all-county teams this week.
Ashley Morgan, a three-time Douglas County Sentinel Player of the Year while at Chapel Hill, received Freshman All-SEC honors. She is in her first season at Tennessee.
Former Alexander standout Gracyn Thrasher was selected to the all-rookie squad for the Colonial Athletic Association. She is a freshman at College of Charleston in South Carolina.
Morgan was one of five Lady Vols named to the SEC team, which was announced on the heels of the tournament, which is taking place in Columbia, Mo., this week.
Morgan has five home runs this season, fourth-most on the team, and her 28 RBIs are the fifth-most. Three of those home runs and half of those RBIs came in SEC play, during which Morgan recorded a .350 on-base percentage.
She started 49 of the 54 games she played in and had a .248 batting average.
Tennessee is the No. 4 seed entering the team tournament. The Lady Vols finished the regular season with a 44-11 overall record and were 14-10 in SEC play.
Tennessee played No. 15 seed LSU, which is ranked No. 11 in the country, on Thursday evening at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The winner advances to Friday’s semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Thrasher was one of three players from College of Charleston to make the All-CAA squad. She started 32 of the 39 games she played in this season in helping the Cougars to a 30-26 mark.
Thrasher platooned at first base for the majority of the season but has started the last eight conference games. During that span, she has gone 7 of 20 with a double and three RBI against Towson.
She had a double to lead to the winning run in the second game of the series.
Thrasher’s late surge has risen her season average to .294 with 10 RBI. She has scored eight runs for the Cougars.
In her first conference tournament game, Thrasher was 1 of 3 with run and RBI in 8-6 win over UNC-Wilmington to open tournament before falling 5-3 to James Madison. In that loss, Thrasher scored a run.
Thrasher was 1 of 3 in Thursday’s win over UNC-Wilmington in an elimination game.
