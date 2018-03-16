A couple players with ties to the county will be a part of March Madness.
Douglasville native Asia Durr will lead top-seed Louisville in its first-round match up against Boise State today.
In Charlotte, former Douglas County High standout Brandon Robinson will be a part of the No. 2 seed North Carolina Tar Heels team that plays Lipscomb in the first round.
In all, there are 53 Georgians on rosters of tournament teams this season on the men’s side. The number is up from 41 last season and 35 during the 2015-16 tournament.
Last season, there were three players with ties to the county that played in the NCAA Div. I tournament, which is commonly known as the Big Dance.
In addition to Durr and Robinson, former Alexander standout Hassan Gravitt was a starter on the South Carolina squad that reached the Final Four.
Robinson was a part of the Tar Heels team that won the national championship.
The defending champion Tar Heels are 25-10 this season and take on the Bears (23-9), who won the Atlantic Sun Conference championship. The Bears are on a five-game winning streak coming into today’s 2:45 p.m. contest.
North Carolina lost in the ACC tournament semifinals to arch-rival Duke last week.
Durr has been the catalyst for the Cardinals, who captured their first ACC title in school history. She was named the conference’s player of the year and has made two postseason All-American teams.
The Cardinals host Boise State at noon today at the KFC Yum Center. Louisville is 32-2 on the season.
“We put ourselves in a position to be able to play first and second round games at home,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “Being a one seed is fantastic, like I said. It shows you what you’ve done throughout the year. The one thing that makes March so special, both men's basketball and women's basketball, is the best team doesn't always win. It's whoever is playing the best basketball that night.”
Boise State is making its third tournament appearance in the last four years. The Broncos are the two-time Mountain West Conference champion, but ended up with the lowest seed possible in the tournament.
“"It's hard to play a whole season and then end up at Tennessee or UCLA or in this case a No. 1 seed, Louisville," Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. "But they've earned that right, and that's the rules, and they get to host.”
The Cardinals are excited about that opportunity to host.
“We are good,” Durr said. “We have so much fun playing as a team. We are very confident that we believe in each other. We have gone through so much training. We know what it is like to hurt and put in the work. Now it just have to pay off.”
Robinson has played in 33 games for the Tar Heels and is averaging 1.8 points with 22 assists and is second on the team in 3-point percentage with a 43 percent average.
The 6-foot-5 guard hit a 3-pointer to give UNC the lead over Miami in the opening round of the ACC tournament.
Durr is leading the Cardinals with an 18.8 scoring average in 33 games.
