While the men’s NCAA Tournament bracket has seen a handful of upsets and a darling Cinderella team emerge into the Final Four, it definitely hasn’t been that way in the women’s tournament.
All four of the top seeds in the women tournament have advanced to Columbus, Ohio, where they will get a chance to play for a national championship.
Asia Durr is the lone player with ties to Douglasville that is playing in either tournament. She is an All-American guard for the Louisville Cardinals, which take last year’s runner-up Mississippi State tonight at 7 p.m.
The Cardinals come into the game with a 35-2 record while Mississippi State is 36-1 on the season.
UConn and Notre Dame play in the other semifinals’ game with the winners meeting Sunday for the title.
Durr has been spectacular in the postseason in leading the Cardinals to the ACC Championship win over Notre Dame and throughout the four rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
Louisville has won all tournament games by at least 18 points and Durr was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Lexington Region following a win over Oregon State to advance to the Final Four.
“Nobody on this team is satisfied with what we’ve already done this season, or with winning the ACC tournament,” Durr said. “We’re all chasing something bigger here.”
During the current tournament run, Durr leads the Cardinals with a team-high 17.5 points and 4.5 assists, while pulling down 4.3 rebounds and shooting 10-of-28 from 3-point
The ACC Player of the Year has seen her share of double teams throughout the season. Durr gives her teammates credit for stepping up. Four of the five Cardinals’ starters were named to the Lexington Regional All-Tournament team.
“A lot of teams put two or three people on me, which will leave my teammates open, which I don’t get, because my teammates are great players,” Durr said. “They all know how to score from anywhere on the court.”
Louisville is 2-0 all-time in national semifinal games as it has advanced to the title game in 2009 and 2013, losing in the championship to UConn both times.
Durr is hoping that the return to Columbus this season will be special. Earlier in the season, she had a career-high of 47 points in the second game of the season, a 95-90 overtime win against Ohio State at Nationwide Arena.
In the last week, Durr has received several postseason honors.
The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced on Wednesday that Durr is one of five members of the John R. Wooden Award. She has been invited to Los Angeles for the Wooden Award which will be presented during the ESPN College Basketball Awards special on April 6.
She is also a finalist for the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Naismith Award and has been named to two All-American teams.
