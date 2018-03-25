Douglasville native Asia Durr scored a game-high 18 points to lead top-seed Louisville to the NCAA Final Four on Sunday afternoon.
Durr played 39 minutes during the Cardinals 76-43 win over six-seed Oregon State at Rupp Arena in Kentucky.
This will be the Cardinals third trip to the Final Four, which ended both times with losses to Connecticut in the 2009 and 2013 championship games.
Durr, the ACC Player of the Year, is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, which is presented annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The 5-foot-10 point guard was 4 of 9 from 3-point range in addition to pulling down five rebounds and dishing out four assists in Sunday’s win.
During the Cardinals run to the Final Four, Durr has dished out 22 assists.
