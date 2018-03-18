Hours before helping lead Louisville to a NCAA Tournament first round win, Douglasville native Asia Durr was named a finalist for a prestigious postseason award.
The Louisville point was one of four finalist for the Citizen Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Award, which is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Durr, the ACC Player of the Year and an All-American this season, joins A’ja Wilson (South Carolina), Katie Lou Samuelson (Connecticut) and Gabby Williams (Connecticut).
Durr is looking to join Dawn Staley and Lindsey Harding as the only ACC players to win the award.
Staley, the current coach at South Carolina won it in 1991 and 1992 while at Virginia. Harding won the award in 2007 as a member of the Duke basketball team.
This year’s Naismith Award will be announced on March 31.
“These four women have played incredible seasons, and all of them deserve this award," said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club in a released statement. "They have raised the level of their teammates' play and represent all that's great about college basketball."
Louisville, a No. 1 seed, defeated Boise 74-42 on Friday while Marquette got an 84-65 win over Dayton. Marquette is a No. 8 seed in the tournament.
The game will be televised live on ESPN2.
Durr finished with only nine points on 4 of 14 shooting in the game. She also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during the rout.
Louisville coach Jeff Walz didn’t seem too concerned about Durr’s performance.
''Shooters have to shoot. That's what she does,'' he said of Durr. ''She's the first one in the gym and the last one out of the gym. What I'm telling her is to just take a break. Sometimes you can get out there and you mess with your mind so much. ... Just keep practicing.''
Louisville will host Marquette today at noon in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The Golden Eagles are 24-9 heading into the contest at the KFC Yum Center while Louisille is 33-2 overall.
The winner of today’s game advance to the Sweet 16. Louisville seeks its eighth Sweet 16 appearance in program history.
Louisville has won eight straight entering today’s game. The Cardinals last loss was to top-ranked Connecticut on Feb. 12 on national television.
