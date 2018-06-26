Asia Durr touched on many topics during her speech to participants at Monday’s Chapel Hill Basketball Camp.
The reigning ACC Player of the Year told the campers about how her love for the game is what motivates her, and that each players should be held accountable for their actions.
Durr, a Douglasville native, who is the star guard at Louisville, shared her voice during a 30-minute talk and question and answer session at the camp.
“It is all about giving back, and I love during things like this,” Durr said before speaking to the wide-eyed campers.
She posed for pictures and talked with many of the campers. The final day of the camp is today.
“The summer is really going well with me in training and workouts,” said Durr, who is home briefly from Louisville. “I’m just trying to get back stronger and work on the things that will make me a better player. I just want to take advantage of all the opportunities that I have.”
She was a big reason the Cardinals won their first ACC title and reached the NCAA Final Four. The 5-foot-10 rising senior was named to several All-American teams and considered one of the top players in the nation.
Durr said getting back to the Final Four and winning it is the goal for her in her final season.
“Losing in the Final Four is not what defined our season,” Durr said. “We had a lot of accomplishments alone the way that made the season special. Starting the season 20-0 and being ranked No. 2 in the country were part of what made it a special season.”
And Durr was the driving force behind the team.
The Cardinals finished 35-3 and lost to Mississippi State in the Final Four before a national television audience.
During the tournament run, Durr lead the Cardinals with a team-high 17.5 points and 4.5 assists, while pulling down 4.3 rebounds and shooting 10-of-28 from 3-point range.
Earlier in the season, she had a career-high of 47 points in the second game of the season, a 95-90 overtime win against Ohio State at Nationwide Arena.
“We have a talented team coming back with a lot of incoming freshmen,” Durr said. “We have proved that we are one of the top programs. We know people will be shooting for us, so we have to work extremely hard.”
Following the season, Durr should be a top WNBA draft pick.
“Right now, it back to work to get better,” Durr said. “I have to make that next step in my game. Basketball is a team sport, and I want to do what it takes to help my team win.”
