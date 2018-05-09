The last four seasons, an Alexander quarterback has thrown for 2,000 yards and kept the Cougars among the region playoff contenders.
As Alexander is set to name a new starting quarterback this season, Cougars coach Matt Combs has no doubt that the yardage and winning tradition will continue.
“We feel like we have created a culture over here that makes it somewhat easier for the next guy,” Combs said. “We have had some great quarterbacks and they will be missed but now is the time for a new guy to step up and lead.”
Sophomore Blake Hembree and freshman Coopr Abernathy are the two battling this spring for the job vacated by the graduation of Mason Wood, an all-region performer the last two seasons.
Hembree was Wood’s back up while Abernathy led the freshman team after a standout eighth-grade season at Fairplay Middle.
“I trust both those guys and I’m comfortable with which ever one earns the job,” Combs said. “We have 106 guys out for spring and everyone has to earn their job. No one will be given anything.”
Neither player has any varsity experience as Wood took all the snaps last season in leading the Cougars to a 6-5 record. Abernathy lead the freshman team to a 3-4 record.
Both are confident in their ability and look forward to the competition.
“We just have to listen to what coach Combs is teaching,” Hembree said. “I sat behind Mason last season so I kind of know what he is looking for in a quarterback. I just have to keep getting better.”
The quarterback call it a friendly competition that each wants to win.
“The varsity level is definitely a lot faster,” Abernathy said. “I have to keep working to get better. We are good friends and what to see each one do well. We both want what is best for the team.”
They will get their shot on May 18 when the Cougars host Chapel Hill in the spring game. After that, Alexander will roll into its summer workouts.
Whoever wins the job will have a standout wide receiver in Jalen Morgan to throw to. Morgan, a sophomore, had a all-region first year with the Cougars.
“The quarterback will be fortunate to have some good receiver to throw to,” Combs said. “We feel we have the ability to run the ball. We just have to line up and play 48 minutes each game. Our goal still remains the same regardless of the personnel.”
