There were not many athletes that could match William Jones success in track and field this season.
The Lithia Springs senior had nine first-place finishes, four runner-up and a third-place finish.
To add to the success, Jones won a county and state championship and was a part of two school records.
“It was a great season,” Jones said. “I thought it was a good season and felt good to be a part of it.”
Jones owes the school record in the long jump with a leap of 24-feet, 10.5 inches.
He was also a part of the Lions’ 400-meters relay that went 42 seconds at the Class AAAAA prelims to set a new school record.
“He had a wonderful year,” Lithia Springs coach William Walton said. “He is seriously on the road to big success in the sport.”
And his next journey will be at Pratt Community College in Kansas. He will concentrate solely on track and field there.
Jones was an all-region performer in football. In addition to the long jump and relay team, he also runs in the 400 event.
Because of a hamstring injury, Jones didn’t get an opportunity to run the 400 at the state meet.
However, he was named to the Atlanta Track Club’s All-Metro Team.
“I’m looking forward to college and just concentrating on track,” Jones said. “I feel like if I put a lot of work in it that I can reach my goal of the Olympics. I feel that I will be much better with 100 percent of my time in track.”
