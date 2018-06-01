After football season, Tyre Shelton made up his mind that he wasn’t going to run track in the spring.
Following a long talk with Panthers track and field coach Travis Mihalik before the season, Shelton had a change of mind.
Joining the team was a big benefit to the Panthers as Shelton closed his career on a high note.
Shelton went 10.66 seconds in the 100-meters to win his first state title and set a new school record. He was also a part of the record-setting, state-champion 400 relay team that helped the Panthers finish third in the state.
“I was very pleased at how the season turned out,” Shelton said. “It started off rough but it definitely ended with a bang. Winning state was the biggest highlight of my career. I’m definitely happy now that I decided to run.”
Mihalik agreed.
“He is the story of the year in track,” Mihalik said. “He went from not wanting to run into becoming the state champion. We had envisioned how he would help our 4x100 team. I’m so happy for him in winning the 100. He definitely put in the work.”
It was the work that he put in on the football field that earned him all-region honors and a scholarship to Miami-Ohio. Shelton switched from running back to wide receiver where he helped to the Panthers to a second straight playoff appearance.
“Winning state is still unreal to me,” Shelton said. “I feel it is the best way to end my career.”
