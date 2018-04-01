There are some days that Douglas County coach Hollis Bethea has to put Malik Battle out of the gym.
The junior guard is a tireless worker and spends many hours working on his game.
He often arrives before school and stays afterwards to put up about 400-600 shots a day.
“I got to get those shots up to get better,” he said.
“There are days I just have to put him out the gym,” Bethea said. “He is what we call a gym rat. He is one of those players that loves to get better.”
And it showed on the court this season for the Tigers, who finished as Region 5-AAAAAA runner-up and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
Battle, a 6-foot-2 combo guard, lead the Tigers with a 15-point per game scoring average, which was second-best in the county. During the Tigers’ 29-game schedule, he had 24 games of double figure scoring.
“Malik was one of our top players,” Bethea said. “He really improved on his scoring and made us a better team.”
He has been a member of the varsity team since his freshman year, and has scored 727 points in 62 games for an 11.7 scoring average.
Coming into his senior season, he is 273 points from reaching the 1,000-point mark.
“I thought Malik had a really good season for us, and improved in a lot of areas,” Bethea said. “The big thing I liked was his ability to deal with adversity is what impressed me the most. He was able to handle things well when it didn’t go his way.”
As much time as Battle puts in his game, he don’t sacrifice any time away from his class work. He sports a 3.4 grade-point average with several honors classes.
With the spring AAU and live evaluation period coming up, Battle will be drawing the attention of several college coaches.
He said working his shot and driving ability will be the main focus this offseason.
“You are always looking to get better,” Battle said. “I felt that I’ve grown the last three years on the varsity. It was a pretty good year for the team but I know I want more going into my senior year.”
And he will be asked to do more in the leadership department. With several players graduating, Battle will be in a leadership role next season.
“I’ve got to be more of a vocal leader,” he said. “I want to help us win, and I’ve got to step up vocally.”
Winning is nothing new for Battle. During his last two years at Chapel Hill Middle, he helped lead the team to a 44-0 record and two county championships.
He now has to make that leap on the varsity level.
“It is a little more difficult because you have players with about the same ability in high school,” Battle said. “In the offseason I’m working on becoming quicker and more consistent with my shot. I just want to win as a team.”
Bethea agreed.
“We will ask him to do more in being a leader and mentor to the younger players,” Bethea said. “He is second to none when it comes down to working. He is one of the hardest working kids that I’ve coached.”
